DaBaby Speak Out After Major Snub In All 12 Nominations At BET Hip-Hop Awards

DaBaby is accepting his losses gracefully following a major snub at the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Charlotte-based rapper DaBaby was surprisingly not a cry baby last night and kept a cool and calm head after failing to pull in a single win from the 12 nominations he was able to secure prior to the evening of the recently staged BET AWARDS ceremony. The rapper came out swinging in 2019 with his hit record “Suge” and followed up that banger with an insurmountable list of collaborations with high profile acts from both pop and hip hop backgrounds. His sophomore album KIRK, which provided other tracks such as “BOP,” “Off The Rip,” and “Vibez,” further cemented his place in hip hop, despite the numerous calls from fans asking him to change his flow.

Clearly, he was doing right on that project and his follow-up title, Blame It On Baby, since they both helped him to secure multiple nominations at the recent award show. One such nomination was the BET Hip Hop Award for Best Impact Track for “Rockstar.” Sadly, the Roddy Ricch collab was also not enough to guarantee him a coveted win.

It has not been determined who exactly should be blamed for the rapper not picking up a single win at the recent BET Awards show, the artiste himself, his music, his fans, or his management team. Luckily, DaBaby is clearly not looking to play the blame game and actually decided to take the high road as he congratulated all the other winners while shouting out BET.

While responding to a post from popular social media blog, TSR, speaking about what many would call an obvious snub, the rapper said. “Ion think Baby trippin. @bet love Baby, congrats to the winners. #WellDeserved.”

Fans of the rapper are not happy about the final verdict from BET, presumably adding to the disgruntled feelings that were already present from the February staging of the Grammys, when the rapper did not take home a win after being nominated twice.

Do you believe DaBaby deserved any wins or were the other nominees in the 12 categories just too good? Did he get a fair chance at the awards?