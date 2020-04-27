DaBaby Take Shots At Haters As ‘Blame It on Baby’ Debut At No. 1

DaBaby has another No. 1 album under his belt and he is taking shots at his haters.

Blame It on Baby debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album, which is DaBaby’s sophomore effort, is also his second No. 1 album. The rapper reportedly moved 124,000 equivalent units in the premiere week, with 12,000 units being pure sales.

It was only six months ago that DaBaby released his debut album KIRK which surged to the top spot on Billboard in October 2019. It opened with 145,000 equivalent units moved, and all the songs from that freshman album also made the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Now that DaBaby is celebrating his second chart-topper, there is not left for haters to say. The rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to share a funny video mocking his non-supporters writing, “This what my trolls do to my music when they put in hard work doin all that hatin and my shit STILL top the charts.” In the video, the rapper is seen slamming the cover of a receptacle that had a broken guitar inside before turning back to spit on it. “Relax bro, I love y’all too…. no cap. #BlameItOnBaby,” the rapper added.

DaBaby shared news of his album going No. 1 on Instagram in a post thanking fans for the support. He also took to Twitter to scribe, “Becoming successful, staying successful, remaining free, and staying ALIVE don’t happen where I’m from,” he said. “That’s something I understand can never be taken for granted. #GOD is Great.”

Becoming successful, staying successful, remaining free, and staying ALIVE don’t happen where I’m from. That’s something I understand can never be taken for granted. #GOD is Great. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) April 27, 2020

Blame It on Baby features some of the hottest rappers right now, including Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion. With all that clout on one track, those collaborations have a good chance of charting soon as well. It’s not certain that the rapper will again enjoy the accolade of all the songs from his album appearing on the chart, but two No. 1 albums in less than a year is quite the achievement in itself.