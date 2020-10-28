Bounty Killer Shares Upbeat Clip Of Beenie Man Cracking Jokes At BET Cypher Taping

Beenie Man appears to be in good spirit in a new clip shared by Bounty Killer.

Despite suffering a fainting spell during his mom’s funeral a few days ago, Beenie Man still managed to deliver an impeccable performance alongside foe turned friend Bounty Killer, Skip Marley, Koffee, and Shenseea for the recent Reggae Cypher for the BET Awards show. Rumors circulating online was that Beenie was hospitalized following the fainting incident. Those claims were denounced by his daughter and Beenie Man himself in a recent statement released on his Instagram page.

The younger Davis confirmed that the singer was suffering from hunger and fatigue, which led to the episode which was caught on camera. The veteran deejay further expressed that he was surrounded by family and friends after emerging from his spell and asked for continued prayer from his fans during the difficult time.

A more energized Beenie went on to anchor the recent Cypher, which was filmed in a lush garden in Jamaica. A day following the airing of the performance, Bounty Killer decided to share a short but thoughtful “Beside the scenes” moment from the production. Beenie, armed with a plastic cup of what one could presume to be alcohol, shared a hilarious tale about a talking parrot to Bounty and other persons on the scene. The “Romie” singer was all smiles as he relayed just what the parrot did, which is quite a feat for a man who has suffered the loss of his mom and also producer Bunny “Striker” Lee, who acted as a father figure in his life.

“Beside the scenes @bet dancehall/reggae cypher @kingbeenieman x @1unogeneral,” wrote the Warlord before providing additional details about his friend. “Also FYI Beenie Man is holding up very well keep the prayers them going folk.”

Beenie Man and Bounty Killer had been at odds for the better part of the last two decades. However, they squashed their beef some years ago. The love and camaraderie the two men now share were showcased to the world earlier this year when they performed alongside each other for the online Verzuz clash.