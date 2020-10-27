Shenseea’s 4-Year-Old Son Secures The Bag With Major Endorsement Deal With Chubby

Shenseea’s son is in his bag with these endorsement deals.

They say you can’t be self-made if your mama is rich, but dancehall star Shenseea’s son, Rajeiro Lee, is defying those odds. The 5-year-old poster child just secured another great endorsement deal with Jamaican soft drink brand Chubby. The announcement was made on Instagram by Shenseea’s manager and label founder, Romeich Major, who called his “baby boy” a star.

“My baby boy @rajeiro__lee just got a contract lock!!!!!” Romeich wrote in the caption that accompanied a photo of the adorable Raj repping the Chubby brand. “Your greatness just like mommy big up @shenseea we boy a STAR!!! @chubby.softdrinks big up!!!!” he added.

Rajeiro, who has his own Instagram page with over 133K followers, also shared the announcement along with the caption, “So happy to be an ambassador for @chubby.softdrinks. Let’s Go!” Launched in the 1990s, Chubby is one of the longest existing brands of soft drinks marketed in Jamaica that is designed specifically for kids.

Romeich has done a great job pairing Raj with partners that complement his brand. Earlier this year, Raj signed on as an ambassador for Baby Bop in Kingston, Jamaica. “Signed my first endorsement deal with @babybopstore today,” his Instagram account shared at the time along with some of the shots from the photoshoot with the brand.

Now that Rajeiro has secured another endorsement deal, fans are crediting Romeich for putting in some serious work behind the scenes and ensuring that even the youngest on his team is getting his name inked in contracts. Rajeiro Lee is well on his way to becoming the next huge child star. We can’t wait to see what’s next for the kid.