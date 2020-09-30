Romeich Shares Adorable Video Of Himself Feeding Shenseea’s Son Rajeiro

Romeich Major is more than just Shenseea’s manager, he’s also doing a great job helping her raise her son, Rajeiro Lee.

Over the last couple of years, Romeich has been praised for his detailed managerial skills, and this has not only helped to land the acts under his best lucrative commercial deals but worldwide bookings. It is quite evident that the man with a plan keeps the same energy no matter who he’s in contact with, and one person who can attest to that is Shenseea’s son Rajeiro Lee. Shenseea has been under the guidance of Romeich for a number of years, first starting out as a member of his promotional team. While we are unsure if the close fatherly bond between Romeich and Raj began at that time, it has quickly become a truly beautiful sight to see over the years.

Along with constantly being in his company, Romeich helped to negotiate the little man’s first business deal, when he became an ambassador for the Babybop Kids Store located in Half Way Tree. In one clip recently shared on social media, Romeich can be seen feeding the toddler with some yummy fried chicken. The post was immediately filled with comments from persons singing praises to the business mogul for stepping in to fill the role left by Raj’s dad. However, a couple of comments immediately questioned if Romeich was playing the role of a stepfather and not just a family friend.

Others insisted that Shenseea and her ‘Man –ager” had few untold secrets, hinting that Raj closely resembled the top manager. Both Shenseea and Romeich have denied any dealings outside of their very close and friendly working relationship. However, with Shenseea yet to showcase a new beau in her life and Romeich continuing to be the strong supportive father figure, we are quite doubtful that those rumors will rest anytime soon.

What do you think?