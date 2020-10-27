LisaRaye McCoy Wants Meek Mill To “Come Through” For A Date

LisaRaye McCoy is keen to give Meek Mill a shot.

The All Of Us actress is the latest celeb to join the world of OnlyFans. The lady with the larger than life personality has promised her fans that she will be holding nothing back. “If I could have a place that only my people come to, only my fans, only my likes, only my members, only my people that mess with me — you know what? I could do a OnlyFans page,” she said on Instagram, before stating that she would be sharing “everything”.

LisaRaye McCoy launched her page last week, with fans able to subscribe for a monthly fee of $20. Who was keen to sign up for the VIP package, however? One Meek Mill of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It seemed as though the Cocktails with Queens host was rather flattered by the “Otherside of America” rapper’s admiration and invited him to shoot his shot. “Is he in Atlanta? Tell him I’m here and tell him to pull through. Come through,” she told her fellow podcast hosts. Despite a twenty-year age gap between the pair, LisaRaye was not put off, saying, “I find it to always be a genuine attribute to be able to have a conversation with someone and let their guard down and you let your guard down.”

As for Meek, he is currently single. The 33-year-old ended things with his baby mama, Milan Harris, in July, two months after they welcomed their son. The fashion designer was recently asked by an IG follower why she was “dumped” by the rapper, and she sarcastically responded with, “Cuz I ain’t s***, I ain’t gon’ be s*** and I don’t have s***.” Some wondered whether she had been quoted what she was told by Meek Mill.

Do you reckon Meek will slip into LisaRaye’s DMs or just admire from afar?