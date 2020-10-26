Yaya Mayweather & Her Mom Checks Offset & Cardi B Over Birkin Bags, Offset Respond

Yaya Mayweather has somehow become the new authority on Birkin bags, but Offset and Cardi B thinks otherwise.

As social media continues to duke it out over the French bag, which can cost more than a house ($40K to $500K), Insta users can’t get enough of what Yaya Mayweather has to say. The bags, which were inspired by English actress Jane Birkin in the 80s, retail between $11,000 and a whopping $500,000 for the crème de la crème. The price tag has sprung a debate on just who should be paying for these luxurious items.

Saweetie is of the opinion that men should be the ones purchasing Birkins for their partners. Don’t forget that her boyfriend, Quavo, gifted her not one but two of the handbags for her last birthday. Initially, Yaya made a statement on her Insta Story in which she lowkey called many of the Birkins being brandished out there fake.

“Some of these Birkins gotta be fake and I’m not saying everybody’s is fake,” she wrote. “For one, you can’t just walk into an Hermès store and buy a Birkin. You have to be like a member in order to buy them. Two even if you are a member you can only buy so many a year.” In what appeared to be a response directed at the 20-year-old, Offset wrote, “Stop letting people on the internet tell y’all who can get a Birkin at the store, and how many Birkins you can get.”

Taking note of Offset’s remarks, Yaya released a post which read, “That man is damn near ten years older than me… I’m pretty sure he wasn’t talking about me, but even if he was, I SAID WHAT I SAID and ain’t nobody I been getting Birkins longer than going to tell me about Birkins.”

It seems that was not enough insight for her fans, though, as the daughter of Floyd Mayweather Jr. has released an audio note which referenced the famous pic of Cardi B standing alongside her closet of Birkins. Yaya Mayweather told her followers that based on the receipt which Offset showed off, only one of those bags was actually purchased.