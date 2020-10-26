XXXTentacion’s Mom Promises New Collabs With The Weeknd & Lil Uzi Vert

XXXTentacion might have some big collaborations coming out, according to his mother.

For such a young artist, it seems XXXTentacion spent an impressive amount of time in the studio during his short career before his untimely death at the age of 20. Two posthumous albums have already been released since X’s death two years ago, titled Skins and Bad Vibes Forever, and now it seems X fans can look forward to more music on the way. According to reports following a Q&A session on Discord with X’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, a collaboration with Juice WRLD has been confirmed after DJ Scheme dropped the rumor a few weeks ago. She also mentioned that joint tracks with The Weeknd and Lil Uzi Vert would be making their way to streaming services in due time.

Cleo indicated that the Lil Uzi Vert collab is still in the works, saying that the production team is looking for a song that he “wants to do.” Additionally, Bernard revealed that X’s old SoundCloud music, along with newly uncovered lost tracks, will be released on streaming services in the future, making some of his oldest recordings available to his fans. There is also a documentary in the works, which will be accompanied by a soundtrack of unheard songs.

Back in February of this year, Bernard was deep into a legal battle with XXXTentacion’s father, Dwayne Onfroy. The two were fighting over control of the late rapper’s estate, including decision-making power regarding business, money, and control of X’s music. She was also involved in heated legal battles with the mother of X’s baby after first denying the child’s paternity. Cleo was ultimately rewarded the rights to X’s music and is controlling the release of his tracks going forward. XXXTentacion was gunned down outside a motorcycle shop in Florida in June of 2018 in an incident believed to be robbery-related, although many have speculated that it was a targeted hit.

An XXXTentacion & The Weeknd collab is currently in the works, according to the late rapper’s mother, Cleo. — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) October 26, 2020