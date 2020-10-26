Reginae Carter & YFN Lucci Vacationed Together Amid NBA YoungBoy Beef

Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci were spotted vacationing together amid a beef with NBA YoungBoy over some long lyrics.

It looks as though Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci may be making another go of things. The Atlanta hitmaker is currently enjoying himself in Miami, as he exhibited to his fans on the ‘gram. Lucci posted photos and videos from his vacay on Instagram Story of himself and his friends hanging out poolside without a care in the world.

Although it looked to be predominantly a boys trip, those at The Shade Room spotted something suspicious in one of the clips that the “Wet” rapper posted — a blue patterned headwrap peeking out from someone lounging on a chair with the back to the camera. The headpiece may have gone amiss had it not looked identical to one that Reginae sported in a photo that she herself uploaded to IG, leading to the belief that the pair are back together.

Fans won’t forget in a hurry how YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter’s relationship ended last year. The rapper attended the scandalous “Cucumber Party” hosted by Alexis Skyy, and Reg went to spy on her man, despite not cracking an invite. But it seemed as though the heartbreak had healed by July this year when the 21-year-old recorded a TikTok of herself dancing to “Wet,” and Lucci even reposted it.

Lucci also went off at fellow rapper NBA YoungBoy, this week after the “Kacey Talk” artist released a new track that name-dropped Lil Wayne’s daughter. “I’m tryna convince Fee to tell Reginae how big the s*** gon’ be if we have a baby,” he raps in “Top Version” which is a remix of Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.” “Boi a real b**** in person,” Lucci said in response to the song, making it seem like he is once again resuming the boyfriend role in Reginae’s life.