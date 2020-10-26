Battle For Atlanta: T.I. And Jeezy Verzuz Battle Confirms For

T.I. and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle has been confirmed by the powers that be.

It’s hard to believe that the quarantine-inspired Verzuz battles are already entering what their creators have deemed as “Season 2”, but the kickoff was announced on the Verzuz Instagram on Saturday, along with the next duo of artists ready to put their catalogue to the test. As anyone who follows T.I. on social media knows by now, the self-proclaimed King of the South has been on the hunt for a worthy Verzuz opponent, even trying to tempt 50 Cent into a friendly competition with some not-so-subtle trolling a while back. Now it seems that Tip has found his adversary in another Southern icon, the one and only Jeezy.

Verzuz announced the battle along with the caption, “Let the celebration begin Thursday, November 19th. 5PM PT/8PM ET. Watch it on our @VerzuzTV or in HD on @AppleMusic. Drinks by @CIROC.” The two Atlanta rappers are definitely an intriguing match, with six No. 1 albums between them and plenty of major hits in their respective catalogs.

The idea to pit these two against each other came from Jeezy after T.I. seemingly exhausted all options of rappers he considered worthy of facing him in Verzuz. “Say bruh, you done been around the whole world on your campaign, you know?” wrote Jeezy on October 21st. “Now you back here. I don’t know what you avoiding me for. I’ll tell you what, though—since it mean that much to you, put a date on it! I ain’t gon’ meet you there, I’ma beat you there. Straight up. Big Snow!”

T.I. quickly responded to the offer, telling Jeezy to get “all of his Snowman suits, Dickies and chucks, and bandanas” ready, and it didn’t take co-creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland long to seal the deal. It looks like we are about to find out who is truly King of the South!