21 Savage Takes More Shots At Tekashi 6ix9ine, “All rats die slowly!”

21 Savage isn’t done letting up on Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Earlier this month, 21 Savage released a joint studio album with Metro Boomin, which debuted atop the US Billboard 200. One of the tracks on Savage Mode II is “Snitches & Rats,” whose lyrics include the lines, “Snitches and rats, they all get whacked,” and “You talk on the internet, we talk in the street.” Fans speculated that the song might be about Tekashi 6ix9ine, who infamously received a reduced jail sentence after turning state informant against his Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members.

The move led to many in the hip hop community turning on him and referring to him as a snitch and a rat. When asked directly whether the “Trollz” rapper was the subject of the song, Savage told those on IG, “6ix9ine ain’t the only rat in America. He’s not the only snitch in the world, man.”

Despite letting Tekashi 6ix9ine off when it comes to his songwriting, the “Mr. Right Now” rapper still got some trolling in when it came to social media. 21 Savage posted a clip on Insta of a mannequin wearing a 6ix9ine shirt, bleeding, and with a rat taped to its mouth.

Suffice it to say that the rainbow-haired rapper did not crack the guest list when it came to 21 Savage’s birthday party. The British-born artist turned 28 yesterday and threw a 70s-themed bash, which included T.I., Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Lil Baby, all dressed to the nines. Lil Baby was accompanied by his baby mama, Jayda Cheaves, and donned a purple ensemble that made him look like A Pimp Named Slickback straight out of The Boondocks.