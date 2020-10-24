Big Sean Details The Most Romantic Thing He Ever Did For Jhené Aiko

Big Sean says the most romantic thing that he has ever done for his girlfriend Jhené Aiko involved a whole day or romance all perfectly planed out.

Big Sean knows that you have to keep the romance alive, no matter how long you’ve been dating. The Detroit rapper has been dating Jhené Aiko since 2016 when the pair created the joint project Twenty88. Their relationship has been filled with ups and down throughout the last four years (including a brief split in 2019), but Sean has made sure to keep the romance alive along the way.

“One time when Jhené — it was our anniversary and I really planned out the whole day,” the “Wolves” rapper told Montreality, recalling the most romantic thing he had done for his lady. “I remember, I anticipated everything that she wanted to do, that she was going to want to eat, and I did it. We went to a beach, I had some stuff planned there. The whole day we spent together, a lot of roses, a lot of cards, a lot of gifts. We get back to my house, and we had dinner reservations supposedly. I was like, ‘You ready to go to dinner?’ and she was like, ‘I really want this specific dish.’ The fact that I already knew that’s what she was gonna want to eat, and I told her that we had reservations, and we walked in my house and I had a private chef make this special dish that she literally said that she wanted in the moment. And it was rose petals leading up to the stairs, a private dinner on the balcony of my house.”

Big Sean reveals that was one of the most romantic fun times he had with Jhene Aiko. The couple has been dating for a few years now and has had its fair share of ups and downs. Last year, Aiko covered up a tattoo she got of the Detroit rapper sparking rumors that they had broken up. Sean Don later revealed that they had broken up and remained friends. Luckily for us who were rooting for them to be together, they worked things out and are now a couple again.

The couple has since decided to translate their romance back into their music, where it all began. During an Ask Me Anything session on popular social media platform Reddit last month, Sean responded to a fan who asked about part two of Twenty88 by saying, “It’s in the works.”