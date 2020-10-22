Rick Ross Significantly Expands His ‘Promise Land’ By 87 Acres Acquired In Georgia

Rick Ross expanded his “Promise Land” with 87 acres of land he acquired in Georgia recently.

In addition to being a successful hip-hop artist, Rozay owns hundreds of acres in Georgia. While it is not certain what exactly prompted the “Pinned to the Cross” rapper to purchase the 254 acres in the peach state, but they have been put to good use as Rick Ross has filmed two music videos there, and the location has also been used for the Eddie Murphy’s forthcoming sequel, Coming 2 America, in which the rapper has a cameo. Now Ross has acquired even more land to add to his collection!

A very proud Rozay posted a photo to the ‘gram of himself standing alongside a for sale sign for an additional 87 acres while holding up a sign that said, “sold.” “Promise Land just got BIGGER,” he wrote in the caption. The land is situated in Fayetteville, 20 miles outside of Atlanta, and possesses two houses on the property. Ross reportedly forked out $1 million for the land.

Aside from procuring land, the 44-year-old has been engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with Tory Lanez. The Canadian rapper is infamously facing charges of assault with a semi-automatic weapon for the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion. Since the initial reports, Rick Ross has been firmly in the Houston hottie’s corner and has called out Tory on social media. The only dispute has since escalated to include The Boss slamming the “Who Needs Love” rapper for releasing his new album on the same day as the Breonna Taylor verdict and teasing that he will purchase Tory a new smart car.