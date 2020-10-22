Beenie Man & Konshens Nabs Collab With Clean Bandit On “Tick Tock” Remix

Beenie Man and Konshens nabs a major collab with Clean Bandit on the remix for “Tick Tock.”

British Pop/EDM group Clean Bandit has been spending a lot of time on the island of Jamaica, and it seems their time has paid off, after recruiting two of the islands greatest talents to aid British singer Mabel on the brand new VIP Remix to their now-viral track “Tick Tock.” Beenie Man and Konshens were tasked with the job of bringing the authentic dancehall vibe to the pop hit, and that is exactly what they did.

The original cut picked up quite a few other remixes since its release two months ago. However, the unique dancehall bassline and prominent kick drums bring a whole mood and provide just what Beenie and Konshens need to showcase their talent. Mabel handles the chorus, while Konshens gets first dibs on the verses, followed by Beenie on the final verse. The upload comes with a clean and clear lyric video to ensure everything that was said on track is understood by an international audience. While the track is definitely an ode to the new social media craze, Jamaican’s have been using the term ‘tick-tock’ to explain a particular waistline movement a female does while she is gyrating. As such, a few of the lines let out by both Konshens and Beenie hint at the double meaning.

The Pop group has been promoting the song and the island of Jamaica on their Instagram since arriving. Along with the promotion came the confirmation that the new remix was actually recorded on the island.

“The remixes don’t stoppp!! The VIP mix of Tick Tock is OUT NOW with the incredible @kingbeenieman and @konshens, recorded in Jamaica with Jack and Luke. Listen now and let us know what you think and share the love,” came the caption on the video. The British crew also showed off some fun times they had on the island when they shared snaps of themselves playing domino with Diplo of Major Lazer. They were also photographed with world-renown producer Rvssian while in the studio. 2 weeks ago, Jack and Luke were at Sean Paul’s dutty rock studios, along with Leftside and Sean Paul’s deejay Copper Shaun. While no information has been shared about what came from that session, Clean Bandit and Sean Paul have shown that they have the chemistry that can’t be beaten. They previously collaborated on 2016’s “Rockabye,” which has now secured over 2 Billion Youtube views.

With the “Tick Tock VIP Remix” now signed and sealed, we cannot wait to hear what else they had been cooking up in JA.