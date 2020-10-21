Teyana Taylor Gets Emotional Talking To Elton John, Drops New Video “Lose Each Other”

Teyana Taylor gets emotional while speaking with Elton John on IG Live as the pair drops the video for “Lose Each Other.”

Teyana Taylor continues to define herself as an artist to be reckoned with, now with a video proving that even the legends recognize her star power. Dropping her self-directed video for “Lose Each Other” off her project, The Album, Taylor opened her impressive visual with a cameo from the iconic Elton John. Elton is seen playing the piano as the video starts, with Teyana making her vocal entrance while noticeably pregnant with her second child, who she delivered last month. The video maintains an artsy vibe throughout with remarkable fashion and modern dance.

According to Rap-Up, Teyana explained that the Elton feature started out as merely a dream she never thought would come to fruition. “I told my team ‘you know what would be dope? If I could have Elton John open the video on the piano!’” she recalled. “Not that I thought it would really happen, but just putting it out there in the universe.”

She went on to describe the surprising phone call she received from Sir Elton himself, when he said, “Hello darling, it’s Elton. I’d LOVE to do your video!” Elton also commented on his decision to collaborate, saying, “Aside from her brilliant music, Teyana is one of the most visually dazzling artists working in music today.”

On top of the gift of his presence in the video, Elton also joined Teyana to chat on Instagram Live, where he complimented her artistry. “The video is just beautiful,” he says. “Its probably one of the most beautiful videos.” Teyana becomes emotional during their conversation, explaining that while sometimes opinions on social media get her down, his opinion means the world to her. “To hear from the actual legends, the ones that matter,” she says. “Especially in this music industry, really really means a lot.”