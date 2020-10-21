Drake’s “God’s Plan” The Most Streamed Songs On Apple Music, “Sicko Mode” 2nd

Drake has the top two most streamed songs on Apple Music ever and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

It’s been close to two years since Drake released “God’s Plan” off his album Scorpion, but the hit is still racking up streams at a majorly impressive rate. The song immediately hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, arguably becoming the song of the year despite being released in January. The accompanying video, directed by Karena Evans, has earned 1.2 billion YouTube views to date and is still climbing. The single resulted in three nominations at the 61st Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Rap Song, ultimately taking home the award in the last category.

In addition to these many accolades, the track is now the most streamed song in Apple Music history according to new stats released by Chart Data on October 19th. Chart Data tweeted the news along with some additional numbers, naming Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE” from 2018’s Astroworld as the No. 2 most streamed song. Coincidentally, “SICKO MODE” featured an uncredited appearance from Drake, technically putting him in both of the top spots on Apple’s most-streamed list. The video for the Scott track has also earned an impressive amount of views, racking up 630 million hits on YouTube.

Meanwhile, as Drake continues to earn more and more recognition for his catalogue of modern classics, fans continue to wait in vain for an album that was promised to arrive by the end of Summer. Here we are, deep into the Autumn months, and still, no sign of the reportedly titled Certified Lover Boy. The most recent development comes in the form of a mysterious truck sighting in Toronto, where a fan reported seeing a CLB vehicle making its way down the interstate. The truck is assumed to have been carrying merch for the new project, but we still don’t have an official release date.