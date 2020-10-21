Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Young Demands Original Prenup Agreement

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, wants him to turn over their original prenup agreement.

24 years of marriage have disintegrated into a nasty court battle between Dr. Dre and Nicole Young. The pair share two children, 23-year-old Truice and 21-year-old Truly, with Nicole Young choosing to end her and Dre’s union in June, citing irreconcilable differences.

The divorce proceedings have been long and drawn out, with Nicole vying for 50% of what her husband owns. Considering the record producer has 6 Grammy Awards to his name, successful businesses, and was regarded as the second-richest figure in hip-hop as of 2018, there is a lot of money at stake. Although there was reportedly a prenuptial agreement between the pair, Nicole has disputed this, saying it was signed under duress. According to the 50-year-old, she unwillingly signed the prenup in 1996 after being pressured by her husband and claims that he destroyed the agreement two years into their marriage. Dre denies having ever torn up the document, and Nicole is now demanding that he present it to prove as such. She has filed a motion with a request to impose a $50,000 sanction against Dr. Dre for failing to produce the prenup and the necessary documents, TMZ reported.

The judge in the matter recently rejected a request by Nicole for Dr. Dre to hand over $1.5 million for security, and she is also being investigated for embezzlement after reportedly withdrawing funds worth more than $385,000 from her and the music mogul’s corporate account, alleging that she was in her right to do so as her name is on the account.