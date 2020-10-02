Dr. Dre Handed Estranged Wife An L In Court In $1 Billion Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre picked up a huge victory in court over his estranged wife amid $1 billion divorce battle.

Hip hop producer and business mogul Dr. Dre can now breathe a sigh of relief after scoring a major win in the divorce case against his wife of 24 years, Nicole Young. Persons following the divorced proceedings since it began in June were left in slight shock early last month when a list of Young’s desired monthly payments were made public. According to TMZ, Young is seeking $10,000 per month for her laundry and her house’s upkeep, $135,000 for new clothes each month, $60,000 for tuition and living expenses, $125,000 on charitable contributions, $100,000 for the mortgage, $20,000 for telephone, cell phone, e-mail, and a whopping $900,000 for her monthly entertainment needs.

A few days ago, Dr. Dre responded to the requests stating, “This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers.” It seems the judge presiding over the case shares the same sentiments and has subsequently denied a $1.5 million request, which would have covered the cost for her security details. It’s still unclear if the amount denied is separate from what was previously requested.

However, the judge made the decision to stop the request in part because Young had fired the security team Dre was paying for. Her legal team justified her decision stating that Dre was “controlling” and would regularly threaten to fire the security team if they did not do as he said. Permission was granted for her to be able to rehire a different security team, but it should not be more expensive than her previous. Young and her team picked up another L this week after the judge denied moving up the hearing to argue her remaining $5 million dollars legal cost. The hearing is currently set for January, but her lawyers wanted it to be pushed to later this month. The hip hop mogul’s lawyers, Laura Wasser, expressed to the judge that he is still willing to cover her expenses pending the divorce.

In response to the matter of violent attacks, the judge mentioned that Young could file a straining order against Dr. Dre. Upon dismal, the judge remarked that there are “serious domestic violence and custody cases” he has had to tackle, and this does not measure up any of them.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young have two kids among them, Truice Young, 23, and Truly Young, 19.