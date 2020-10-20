Ice Cube Blast Eric Trump For Tweeting Photoshopped Photo With 50 Cent In Trump Hats

Ice Cube fired back at Eric Trump for sharing a photo of him and 50 Cent wearing Trump hats.

The past week has been a bit of a circus for rap legends Ice Cube and 50 Cent, who have aligned themselves with the Trump campaign. Last week, the former N.W.A. rapper was forced to defend himself from backlash for working with President Trump’s campaign, and yesterday, 50 Cent came under fire for openly tweeting his support for Trump because he didn’t like Biden’s alleged tax plan. We say “alleged” because it’s unclear if what 50 shared is 100% accurate, given that we’re living in an era of misinformation dominating the communication channels.

On Tuesday (October 20, 2020), President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, tweeted out a photo of Ice Cube and 50 Cent at a sports event wearing Trump hats. “Two great, gorgeous, Americans!” he wrote. The problem with the photo is that Twitter had to slap a “manipulated media” label on it because the image was photoshopped. The original photo was shared by Ice Cube on July 6 of this year when he wished Fifty a happy birthday. Of course, Eric Trump didn’t care about that, he just wanted to highlight that these two black men are supporting his father’s campaign for president.

The West Coast rap legend has since responded to Eric’s tweet with two words, “Ni**a please.” Trump has since deleted the tweet, but not before it went viral, and everyone on the internet already saw it.

Ice Cube has made it clear that he is willing to work with elected officials from both sides in his effort to effect change and bring greater equity to black America. Still, some of his supporters and critics are saying that these are the kinds of filth he will attract by working with the Trump team. “Cube, I know you mean well, and I know you have black America at the center of your mind. But by speaking to the Trump Administration (which is the equivalent of speaking to a brick wall), crap like this is what you invite,” one of his followers tweeted.

50 Cent has yet to respond to the tweet from Eric Trump and instead opted to further criticize the alleged Biden tax plan while promoting his TV shows. “Yeah, I don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea. [Worried face] I don’t like it! #abcforlife nov 18 #starzgettheapp,” 50 tweeted.