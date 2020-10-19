Cardi B Says She And Offset Going To Hell, Shades Ariana Grande In New Video

Cardi B and Offset are going to hell for their antics on social media as she shades Ariana Grande in her latest rant.

Living your life in the spotlight clearly comes with its own set of pros and cons, especially for famous couples that let their fans in on many of their relationship ups and downs. Cardi B and Offset fans have closely followed their hot and cold romance for years now, but it seems some followers are growing weary of the never-ending rollercoaster. Cardi filed for divorce earlier this year amid rumors of Offset’s continued infidelity, and the split seemed like it might be the end for the couple at last. But now Cardi has taken back her man after deciding to make amends, and the internet has plenty to say about it.

During a recent Instagram Live session, the couple rolled around in bed together, making sexual comments for the camera. When Cardi B asked her husband for a cigarette, Offset replied, “You ever try a black cigarette?” He went on to explain the question was a reference to his penis and advised followers to try that line on their girls. “Omg we’re going to hell,” responded Cardi. “You’re gonna show your dick. Now if you show your dick, you’re going to have to go through what I went through.”

In a separate Instagram Live video on Saturday, Cardi complained that she was tired of reading everyone’s comments about her marriage, saying, “A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m muthafuc*in’ Ariana Grande or something, like I came from Disney or something.”

She continued by explaining that she doesn’t always choose what aspects of her life are made public, saying, “I didn’t put my divorce out there, a fu**ing court clerk put it out there.” She later deleted her Twitter account, apparently in an attempt to quiet all the noise she constantly has to endure as a result of her celebrity status.