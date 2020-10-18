Love & Hip Hop NY: Juelz Santana Gifted Kimbella A New Range Rover & Icy Jewelry

Juelz Santana continues to reward his wife Kimbella for standing by his side during his recent prison stint.

Juelz Santana did his utmost to ensure his wife had a fantastic birthday. Kimbella Vanderhee turned 37 last week, and her rapper husband made sure that she was truly spoilt. The pair took a trip around LA in a brand Range Rover that Juelz gifted her, complete with a bright red bow. Kimbella also received a large bouquet of flowers and some new icy jewelry. But Juelz’s gifts were not all material. The “Back to the Crib” rapper posted a sweet throwback to his and Kimbella’s wedding day that took place almost two years ago.

The Love & Hip Hop: New York stars tied the knot in January 2019 after ten years of dating and welcoming 8-year-old Bella and 1-year-old Juelz Jr. “I Love Kissing U, Hugging U, Holding U, Touching U, Making Love To U, I Love Loving U, I Love Being In Love Wit U… HAPPY BDAY My Love QueenBella Aka @kimbellasworld,” Juelz wrote while sharing a clip on IG of him and his bride kissing at the altar on IG.

There is no doubt that the Dipset member loves the mother of his children, but fans were surprised by his support of her latest venture. Kimbella recently launched an OnlyFans account, and her husband took to the ‘gram to encourage his followers to check out her page. “F$$k the Clothes… It’s The Squat For Me…” he captioned a video of his wife doing laundry. “Look But Don’t Touch N Wit dat Being said… OnlyFans.com/Kimbellasworldlit.”