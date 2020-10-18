Kanye West Getting Roasted For New Song “Nah Nah Nah”, Celebrates BBMAs Wins

Kanye West is a Billboard Music Award-winning gospel artist, but some fans aren’t too thrilled about his new song, “Nah Nah Nah.”

Congratulations are in order for Kanye West, who on Tuesday (Oct. 14) was the recipient of some Billboard Music Awards in categories he has never won before. The rapper who was nominated in six categories at the ceremony last night came out the victor in four of them.

Kanye West was nominated for Top Gospel Artist, Top Christian Artist, Top Gospel Album, Top Christian Album, Top Gospel Song, and Top Christian Song. The rapper swept the Gospel category taking home all three awards in the field. He also won the award for Top Christian Album for Jesus Is King, which according to Billboard, is the first time an artist won both the Top Gospel Album and Top Christian Album Awards.

Kirk Franklin was the only other nominee for Top Gospel Song as Kanye was nominated four times for some of the songs off his Jesus Is King album. The nominees were “Closed on Sunday,” “Selah,” “On God,” and “Follow God.” The latter, which won the category, was also nominated for Top Christian Song.

Kanye was also nominated alongside his Sunday Service Choir for Top Gospel Album, meaning the Chicago rapper technically had two nominations for both of his albums this year: Jesus Is King and Jesus Is Born. It goes without saying that this is the first time a hip-hop music artist has swept the Gospel categories at any award show.

Thank God for the favor the increase and these YEEZY SLIIIIIIIDZZZZ ? thank Billboard awards for the 9 nominations and 4 wins. Invite me next time and I’ll pull up pic.twitter.com/ZiqIIwI6Wp — ye (@kanyewest) October 15, 2020

The rapper first reacted to the nomination on Twitter, writing, “Praise God” with the prayer hands emoji, and then reacted to the win by retweeting his wife’s retweet of the official Billboard Awards result. Ye also took to Twitter this morning (Oct. 15) to share his reaction when a friend congratulated him on the four Billboard Music Awards in a text message. He again wrote back, “Praise God.” I cannot think of anyone more appropriate to thank.

Kanye West also has a new song out and he’s not getting any love from fans for it.

Kanye fans trying to force themselves to like Nah Nah Nah pic.twitter.com/7jagFBOZBr — NoName (@NName064) October 17, 2020