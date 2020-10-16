Lil Uzi Vert Sets Record Straight On Being Arrested After Paintball Incident

Lil Uzi Vert says he was not arrested following a paintball fight.

Lil Uzi Vert wants people to stop saying he was thrown in jail. Yesterday, a video of the rapper went viral that claimed to show Uzi being put in handcuffs after a supposed paintball battle in the streets. Fans backed up the story by confirming that Uzi had been sharing clips of himself in the midst of a paintball war on Instagram Live and even sticking his paintball gun out the window of a moving vehicle. While the details of what actually went down are still unclear, Uzi took to social media today to clarify that he was never locked up.

In the video shot with his face mostly out of camera view, Uzi says, “Stop saying I’m locked up, I never got locked up. What the f*ck, I’ve been on the phone the whole time. Who gets locked up but criminals? I’m not a criminal.” He overlaid the caption, “That’s so dumb,” on the video for emphasis.

We still don’t know if that was, in fact, Uzi in the viral video or if this was a case of mistaken identity. It is possible that Uzi was put in handcuffs but not taken in or charged with a crime.

Meanwhile, Uzi also made the news today when his lyrics were quoted by MSNBC journalist Ari Melber while describing voter concerns surrounding Joe Biden in the current presidential election. Melber has a history of using hip hop lyrics to make his point, and this time he chose to employ a few lines from the song “Super Saiyan” when Uzi says, “My money older than Joe Biden.” Melber was trying to make the point that Biden’s age is concerning to some voters, although his opponent, Donald Trump, is only three years younger than him. It seems Uzi is okay with his name in the news for political purposes, but not so much when it comes to false claims about his arrest.