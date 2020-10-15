Saweetie Appears Annoyed With Quavo Hanging With Post Malone After BBMA

Saweetie wants her boo Quavo to come home ASAP.

Quavo was one of the stars in attendance at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theatre on Wednesday night. The 30th edition of the event was originally set to be held in April, but COVID-19 meant that recipients heard their names called a little later this year. Post Malone led the nominations with a whopping 16 nods, and he did good on the night as he walked away with 9 statuettes, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Rap Album, and Top Hot 100 Artist.

Quavo was amongst those who were super proud of Posty and took the opportunity to celebrate his friend’s victory after the ceremony. “Now We All Can Say Congratulations!!! Posty 9 @billboard Awards,” the Migos star wrote on Insta alongside a pic of him and the “Circles” rapper each holding up 9 fingers. “We Up The Something.” That last line got fans excited as they began to speculate what that “something” might be…

Some hoped that Quavo and Posty had a joint album in the works or were at least planning to collaborate on a track, but one person who left a comment had a different agenda in mind. “Congrats Post !! Ok come home now,” Saweetie wrote in response to her boyfriend’s post. The remark received almost 5,000 likes.

Based on the nature of Quavo and Saweetie’s relationship, it is likely that the “Tap In” rapper is teasing her partner of more than two years. Quavo recently shared his and Saweetie’s very first DM exchange as part of the “How It Started, How It’s Going” meme trend. The Atlanta artist sent a snowflake emoji to represent Saweetie’s “ICY GRL” image, while she responded with an emoji of a steaming bowl as a reference to Migos’ hit, “Stir Fry.”