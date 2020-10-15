Kehlani Explains Why She Unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion On IG, Megan Responded

Are Kehlani and Megan Thee Stallion beefing

Kehlani has dismissed claims that she has anything against Megan Thee Stallion. In this age of social media, the quickest way to determine whether two people are in each other’s good books is if they are still following one another on Twitter or the ‘gram. And this is precisely why people have assumed that a feud may be underway between Kehlani and Megan Thee Stallion.

The “WAP” rapper no longer appears in the list of people that the R&B singer is following, with fans wondering what may have gone down. The move appears especially odd, considering Kehlani seemed to take Meg’s side following the Tory Lanez shooting debacle. Just before it was officially confirmed by the Houston hottie that Tory had been the one to fire shots in her direction and cause injury to her foot, the “Good Thing” singer dropped Tory’s verse from the version of “Can I” that appears on the deluxe version of her album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. The decision was reportedly a result of Kehlani’s close friendship with Megan, so fans naturally wondered what had happened to cause the Californian artist to hit “unfollow”.

With the knowledge that everyone was whispering, Kehlani took to IG to clear the air. “I am unfollowing everyone and starting at zero, Instagram only lets you go a certain amount at a time. I am trying to get to zero to start over again. I followed 2300 people,” she wrote on her Story.

As for Megan Thee Stallion, she seems not to care too much. The rapper hit Twitter, where she posted, “People wish I was the “bad guy” so bad it’s weird.