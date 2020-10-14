T.I. & Lil Baby Announce Collab is Dropping Ahead of New Album “The L.I.B.R.A.”

T.I. and Lil Baby have a new collaboration dropping on Friday.

T.I. fans had a lot to celebrate this week. Not only did the King of the South release the tracklist for his forthcoming album, The L.I.B.R.A., showing off the many big-name features the project has to offer, but now we have learned that the newest single off the album will be dropping on Wednesday. The track, titled “Pardon,” features Lil Baby and is set to premiere tomorrow at midnight. Sharing a teaser clip of the accompanying video, Tip captioned his Instagram announcement, “Yeah y’all ass in trouble. Trap Muzik then & now, Elevating the standard.”

The scrambled teaser trailer feels more like a movie preview than a music video clip, intentionally concealing the sound and feel of the song with short and muffled snippets. However, the clip definitely suggests that Tip and Baby are gearing up to drop a hit, so fans of both rappers are waiting in suspense for the track to debut. The collaboration is likely aimed at becoming the next big Atlanta anthem by joining forces between the old-school and the new school in Southern rap.

In addition to the buzz surrounding “Pardon”, fans are anxiously awaiting the release of The L.I.B.R.A., set to drop Friday, October 16th, and featuring appearances from Ms. Pat, Tokyo Jetz, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Mozzy, Jeremih, Snoop Dogg, Rapsody, Rahky, London Jae, Conway, Rick Ross, Domani, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, Alec Beretz, Eric Bellinger, Killer Mike, 21 Savage, and John Legend.

The project is clearly crafted to have a little something for everyone, with artists representing different generations and genres adding their contributions to Tip’s eleventh studio album. T.I. has managed to stay incredibly relevant throughout his impressive career, and despite taking some time to explore acting and other entertainment ventures, it seems his hip hop endeavors remain just as highly anticipated as ever.