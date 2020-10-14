Charly Black Previews “Lisa Hanna” Visual Ahead Of New Track This Friday

Charly Black is paying homage one of the most iconic names in Jamaican culture, Lisa Hanna.

I guess it’s safe to say that based on a recent teaser and caption for one of his upcoming releases, Charly Black has the hots for Lisa Hanna. The above statement might have initiated a double-take from you, and that’s fine. Still, it seems the deejay is not directly addressing the 1993 Miss World winner, who is now the People’s National Party’s member of parliament for South East St. Ann. Even a blind man, presumably through the same techniques used by Lionel Richie in his “Hello” music video, could confirm the beauty the politician possesses. Therefore it can be assumed that her beauty, both inside and out, is why Charly fashioned the entire concept of the upcoming single and video from.

Nearly a week ago, the singer shared an image of himself resting his head on the thighs of a beautiful lady [not the politician] which he captioned as follows: “L I S A H A N N A….your so intelligent and to me that’s sexy personality so different and you brain nuh stop a Netflix.”

In a follow-up post, he shared the cover art for the upcoming single, which saw him applauding the smile sported by the model he was cozying up to. “SMILE LIKE LISA HANNA – THIS FRIDAY.”

With Friday merely three days away, the “Life This A Keep” talent decided to share a snippet of the music video for the song. The shots capture just a pinch of the natural beauty that the island of Jamaica has to offer. Lush green vegetation, a romantic, tree-shaded waterfall, and his sun-kissed babe sporting a mini bikini are all that the “country bwoy” needs to ease his soul.

“I SING ABOUT A BEAUTIFUL GIRL BECAUSE SHE REMINDS ME OF A BEAUTIFUL GIRL #lissahanna #charlyblack #iloveher,” came the bold statement from the singer.

The politician, who is currently running for the top spot at the PNP, hopped into the comment section of the clip to give her approval of the concept. “Woahhh!!.” She wrote, followed by an emoji signifying her gratitude.