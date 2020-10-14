50 Cent’s Reaction To Cardi B’s Leaked Nudes Is The Most Fifty Thing To Say

50 Cent thinks Cardi B’s leaked nude has been blown out of proportion.

You may have heard that Cardi B gave the world an accidental sneak peek at what lies beneath her bra. While sending a risqué photo to Offset, the “WAP” rapper got a bit finger-flustered and ended up uploading a picture of her boobs to Instagram for all 77 million of her followers to see. “Lord, why the f*** did you have to make me so f***ing stupid and retarded,” she chided herself in a Twitter audio note following the faux pas.

According to Cardi, she tried her best to stop the mistake by turning off her phone when she saw the photo begin to upload, but she wasn’t quick enough, and her titty pic made it onto the ‘gram where it lived for a few short minutes until she took it down. “Everybody and their mom saw my salami nipple f***ing titties, my big salami nipple titties was all over the internet,” she joked on Instagram Live while explaining what happened.

The accidental upload seemed to have everyone talking, but 50 Cent reckons it’s all much ado about nothing. “She was lit man it was her birthday,” the “21 Questions” rapper wrote on IG about the nip-slip. “Moving right along, pick a color? now this a make a b**ch want to show a titty.”

Cardi B has since admitted that she wasn’t too concerned (once the panic had subsided) as she was a stripper back in the day. What is more interesting is that she was sending the nude snap to Offset, seemingly confirming the rumors which arose at her 28th birthday party that the pair have forgone their divorce plans and are back together.