Cardi B Breaks Silence On Accidentally Leaking Her Own Nudes, “Sh*t Happened”

Cardi B is breaking her silence after she went viral for accidentally leaking her own nudes.

In case you see Cardi B trending at number one on Twitter, it’s because of a photo of herself that she posted on her Instagram Story moments ago before quickly deleting it. Of course, by the time she got around to deleting the pic, folks grabbed screenshots of it and started circulating it on social media. The comments aren’t that good either, but that’s a different story.

It seems Cardi can’t catch a break since she has been getting criticized since last weekend for taking back her estranged husband Offset, who she was spotted kissing and dancing with at her epic 28th birthday bash in Las Vegas over the weekend. At the moment, the divorce is still before the courts, but all signs are pointing to another reconciliation for the love birds. It seems Offset’s gifting her a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth over $400K for her birthday actually did the trick, or perhaps it was something else.

Regarding the accidental leak of her nude photo, Cardi B posted her audio on Twitter addressing the issue. “Lord, why the f**k you have to make me so fu**ing stupid and retarded?” the “Money” rapper asked. “You know what, I’m not gonna beat myself up about it. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast and then I’m gonna go to the party. I am not going to think about it. No, I won’t. It is what it is. Shit happened. F**k it, it’s not even the first time. I used to be a stripper so whatever.”

It appears that Cardi’s birthday turn up is not over yet since Offset posted a video of them last night flirting and having a good time. It seems Kulture is spending some time with her grandparents because there’s no sign of her with Set and Cardi in Vegas.