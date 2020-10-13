Fivio Foreign Accused Of Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend Amid Thee Stallion’s Op-ed

Did Fivio Foreign assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.

Information surrounding the arrest of Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign is slowing trickling down to the public, with the most recent update revealing who was assaulted and why he’s still being held behind bars. 30-year old Fivio, whose real name is Maxie Lee Ryles III, was said to be at his premises at the luxurious complex, The Alexander, on River Road, Edgewater NJ, when the police arrived. The rapper was nabbed by law enforcement on Saturday, and according to The Daily Voice, it was as a result of him waging an attack against his girlfriend, who is now pregnant with their second child.

Sadly, the reports emerging from the incident have not specific the state of the female in question, nor the extent of her injuries. Back in November of last year, the “Big Drip” rapper was boo’d up with model Sarah Synder on the gram. Still, the current status of their relationship is also unknown.

The rapper who is currently signed to Columbia Records spent the weekend in a Bergen County Jail and could be there for a bit longer, based on the judge’s order for him to remain detained until the matter can be address in the courts. This takes into account the 2017 bail reform the state of New Jersey initiated, which eliminates the need for bail money. Under the relatively new system, persons are usually held if they are considered a flight risk or can pose a danger to the community.

Fivio is one of the biggest acts representing New York’s drill music scene at the moment. The rapper recently joined forces with Chicago’s drill rapper, King Von, for a new collaboration. Fivio Foreign also recently dropped “Bop It,” featuring Polo G.

Interestingly, Fivio Foreign is under scrutinity amid a highly publicized op-ed from Megan Thee Stallion speaking out against abuse and domestic violence against black women.

Urban Islandz will provide additional information surrounding his arrest as it becomes available.