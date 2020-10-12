Fivio Foreign Currently Behind Bars For Assault In New Jersey

Fivio Foreign is currently behind bars for assault in New Jersey.

30-year-old Maxie Lee Ryles III, better known as Brooklyn Drill rapper Fivio Foreign, apparently spent the weekend in a Bergen County Jail for assault following an incident in Edgewater, New Jersey, on Saturday, Oct. 10, according to XXL. The information surrounding his arrest has been a bit spotty, and as such, it’s unclear if he is only being charged for assault. However, at the time this article was published, the rapper who hails from the East Flatbush area was not yet granted bail.

Aside from this incident, the rapper has been having a pretty ‘litty’ type of year, finding himself on the Billboard charts this through “Demons,” by Drake, and “Zoo York,” by Lil Tjay and Pop Smoke. He also has one of the year’s biggest party anthems in the form of his single “Big Drip,” which was included on his first full-length mixtape, 800 B.C. The single got even hotter when both Quavo and Lil Baby hopped onto the remix.

As for his other recent musical endeavors, Fivio worked with Nas and ASAP Ferg on “Spicy” off Nas’ King’s Disease project. He has also brought some heat to a track with Chicago drill rapper King Von, and only recently released “Bop It” featuring Polo G.

Fivio Foreign is currently signed to Mase’s RichFish record label along with securing a $1 Million dollar deal with Columbia Records back in October. Following Mase’s accusations of Diddy’s unfair treatment while under Bad Boy Records, 50 Cent accused Mase of doing the same to the “Big Drip” rapper. While speaking to Rosenburg from Hot 97, Fivio confirmed those accusations to be false. “So it was a production deal… He don’t own none of my publishing,” he said.

He has kept his hands busy outside of music, recently forming Foreignside Foundation, which is “geared towards providing beneficial resources and programs for at-risk youth, the homeless, current & former gang-affiliated individuals, incarcerated individuals.”