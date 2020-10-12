Love & Hip Hop Spice Reflects On Meeting Cardi B For The First Time, Wishes Her Happy Birthday

Spice is reflecting on meeting Cardi B for the first time and wishing her a happy 28th birthday.

Spice and Cardi B shares a few things in common, and they’re also huge fans of each other’s music. They’re both past, and present hit characters in the Love and Hip Hop franchise and are both Caribbean natives. Despite being one of the most successful female rappers of all time, Cardi is a huge fan of dancehall music, and you can almost always hear her playing dancehall hits at her events, including her birthday bash last weekend. Her love for the genre is no surprise since she grew up in Brooklyn on reggae and dancehall.

As she celebrated her birthday this past weekend, several dancehall artistes gave her a shoutout, including Spice, who shared a video of the first time they met in person. “Since it’s @iamcardib birthday let me throw this back to when I met her. She never spoke a lie, she sang songs I did from way back when I just started. How can I not love her Happy birthday @iamcardib,” Spice wrote. In the clip, Bardi was telling her that she’s been a huge fan from way back in the day.

We’ve yet to get a collaboration between Spice and Cardi B, but fingers crossed it will happen soon as both females are currently working on upcoming projects.