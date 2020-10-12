Cardi B Teached Offset How To Do Pop Smoke’s Popular Dance “The Woo Walk”

Offset pulled out the big guns and The Woo Dance to get back his wife, Cardi B.

It appeared as if the hip hop royalty couple had come to the end of their romantic road together when Cardi B filed for divorce last month. In her submission to the court, the “WAP” rapper stated that her marriage to the Migos Star was is “irretrievably broken” and that there were no “prospects for a reconciliation.” That seems not to be the case, however, based on what went down at Cardi’s 28th birthday party.

Not only did her allegedly estranged husband buy her a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, complete with a car seat that bears their daughter Kulture’s name, but Offset also purchased a billboard for her on Sunset Boulevard that read, “Happy Birthday Mommy. Love, Kulture.” Despite their impending divorce, the couple couldn’t keep their hands off one another as much kissing and sexy dancing was on display. It appears as though Offset is stopping at nothing to get his Grammy Award-winning wife back — even going so far as to learn the Woo Walk. Posting a video of himself on Instagram performing the moves to “New Apollo” by Smoove L, the Atlanta artist wrote, “When ya girl from Newyork I’m trying. Ima Atlanta N****.”

While neither party has confirmed that a reconciliation is underway, Offset has made it clear that he wants Cardi back, commenting, “I miss MRS.WAP,” on an IG post by The Shade Room, with rumors claiming that Bardi had filed divorce papers to give her man a bit of a scare and prompt him to shape up.

Seems to be working.