Tory Lanez Responds To Charges Filed Against Him, “A Charge Is Not A Conviction”

Tory Lanez promises that the truth will come out as he prepares to fight charges brought against him in court.

Despite being charged with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion on Thursday, Toronto singer Tory Lanez is maintaining his innocence and insisting that this case will only vindicate his side of the story. Lanez was charged with felony assault as well as one count of carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Taking to Twitter to shout out his fans that have continued to support him throughout this developing story, Tory Lanez wrote, “[Time] will [tell]…and the truth will come to the light. I have faith in God to show that…love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart…a charge is not a conviction. If you have supported me or meg thru this, I genuinely appreciate u.”

Lanez was originally arrested on July 12th for possession of a firearm after a party hosted by Kylie Jenner. While it was clear that Megan Thee Stallion, who had been riding in a vehicle with Tory, had been injured, she initially refused to speak with police about what had happened before they arrived on the scene.

Due to widespread rumors and speculation following the highly publicized incident, Megan eventually decided to name Tory as her attacker on a video she posted to social media. Now it appears the District Attorney’s office has decided that there is enough evidence to charge Lanez with the shooting that resulted in Megan having to have bullet fragments removed from her feet.

Since the night of the shooting, Tory has released the album DAYSTAR on which he vehemently denies having shot Megan.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has fully recovered from her injuries and continues to perform, including appearing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live’s season premiere this month. If convicted, Tory Lanez could spend up to 22 years in prison for the assault.