Cardi B Calls Offset “Dumbass” Threatened Fans Who Bashes Him, “I Will Slap The Sh*t Out Of You”

Cardi B is clapping back at fans who come for Offset.

Four-time Billboard-topping artist Cardi B may be getting a divorce from her rapper husband, but she is not tolerating any Offset slander on social media. The “WAP” rapper decided to indulge when she opened the Twitter app on Thursday (Oct. 8) and saw what was being said about the father of her child and soon to be ex-husband. In a since-deleted tweet, Cardi issued a warning to a fan who was bashing the Migos rapper.

“I don’t give a f**k if you don’t like him,” she wrote. “I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father. I will slap the sh*t out of you in [courtesy] of Kulture. If he die, go broke, you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her sh*t.”

The Grammy Award-winning rapper filed for divorce from Offset on September 15, 2020, approximately three years after they first tied the knot in their bedroom in Atlanta. The court papers filed by her lawyers cited that the marriage was “irretrievably broken,” but clearly, her loyalty is not. Offset has been returning support in his own way amidst the divorce news. The rapper even liked Cardi’s recent Instagram post, where she declared that she’s “single, bad and rich” – though he couldn’t really disagree.

While the details surrounding the events leading up to the divorce have been withheld, Cardi B has maintained that her decision had nothing to do with any prior or current cheating scandals. She also blatantly denied rumors that Offset got another woman pregnant. According to Cardi, they just weren’t seeing eye to eye anymore. The severed couple does not seem to be hostile towards each other at all, and though Cardi admitted that she doesn’t talk to Offset, she clearly still respects him.

The Platinum-selling rapper even credited Offset for his integrity as she clapped back at the fan bashing him on Twitter. “He a dumbass not a bad man, cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not,” she insisted.

It is refreshing to see this kind of united front even in the midst of a divorce between two high-profile hip-hop stars. On the other side of the spectrum, some fans are questioning how legit this separation really is and if the once happy-couple will actually go through with it.