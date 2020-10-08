Kanye West Insists His Networth Is $5 Billion Amid Reports He’s Not A Billionaire

Kanye West has reacted to recent reports that he’s not a billionaire.

The net worth of Kanye West is still causing confusion as a new $5 billion dollar accumulation is brought to the forefront. A recent report by OK! News stated that the rapper was raking in the billions, which is a stark contrast to the near 1.3 Billion Forbes pegged him at earlier this year. However, Ye, who himself claimed to be worth $3.3 billion earlier in the year, didn’t pass up on the chance to heap praises on himself following the publication from OK!.

While retweeting an image of the article, the rapper/businessman wrote, “From $53 million in debt to a net worth of $5 billion in 4 years. Thank you, Jesus. I know I fall short, but I repent. I am fully in service to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We are building schools of the future. Thank God for providing the increase.”

The rapper’s Twitter celebrations come after Business Insider reported that he revealed his financial assets and liabilities as a part of the prerequisites to being a candidate in the presidential elections. The documents obtained by the platform claim that his clothing and footwear brands, Yeezy LLC, Yeezy Apparel LLC, and Yeezy Footwear LLC, are each valued at over 50 Million dollars. Sadly, his wife’s assets were not shared, but that’s fine as Mr. West is currently raking in the bag in other areas as well.

Kanye West music-related intellectual property at Mascotte Holdings Inc. $5 million and $25 million and publishing and content creation firm West Brands LLC, valued at up to $5 million. The rapper also has shares in Adidas valued anywhere between $25 million and $50 million, as well as stakes in Nike, valuing between $5 million to $25 million. However, Kanye West also mentioned that he had accumulated anywhere between $25 million to $100 million in debt from mortgages.

Based on the breakdown of his finances, persons are still not sure of where Yeezy stands on the rich list. However, it is certain that he has at least a couple hundred million to play around with.