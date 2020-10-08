DaBaby’s Ex B. Simone Wants Meek Mill To Put A Baby In Her Belly

DaBaby’s ex-girlfriend B. Simone has her eyes on Meek Mill.

Wild N’ Out comedian B. Simone is officially shooting her shot at now eligible rapper Meek Mill. It all went down on Instagram when a Meek responded to Justin Laboy’s post asking why women still get with a man who already has two baby mamas. The narrative of the post was that the women who actually becomes the third baby mama would ultimately end up in the same boat as the previous two. The Philly rapper was not quite feeling the post, and joking commented, “They say the third bm’s be the one lol.”

The Shade Room picked up in Meek Mill’s comments and shared it to their legion of fans. Sometimes what may seem like trash to someone else may actually be a blessing in disguise, as B. Simone quickly snatched at the opportunity to be the next person to bear fruit for the rapper. However, Simone’s decision to do so comes with a little prerequisite we are unsure if Meek will be comfortable with. “I’ll be the 3rd BM if i can be the 1st wife,” wrote Simone in the comment section of the TSR post.

Clearly, Simone has no problem playing stepmom to Meek’s other two kids, even if his last one is only a few months old. However, is Meek ready to settle down? That question could also be for Simone, who had openly shoot her shot at rapper Dababy while on Wild N’ Out. She also currently sports the Instagram moniker, Billionaire B, which is pretty close to Dababy’s Billionaire Baby crew.

Maybe they both need to get their priorities in line first, but do you think they are a nice fit?