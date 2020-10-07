Kelly Rowland Announces Pregnancy With Second Child, Shares Pics Of Her Baby Bump

Kelly Rowland says she us pregnant with baby number two.

With all the bad news we have faced in 2020, it is especially exciting when a celebrity has a little bit of joy to share with fans. Kelly Rowland did just that when she debuted her adorable baby bump on the November cover of Women’s Health magazine during a beautiful beach photo shoot. This will be Kelly’s second child with her husband Tim Weatherspoon after their son Titan who turns six in November. The Destiny’s Child star sat down with Women’s Health to discuss her decision to grow her family and what it feels like to be raising Black children during such a tumultuous time.

When asked what prompted her and her husband to start trying for another child, Kelly answered, “We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens.’”

It seems that for Kelly and Tim, quarantine only helped to bring them closer. She admitted that sharing the news of her pregnancy during these difficult times was a tough decision, but added, “You still want to remind people that life is important. And being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

Kelly also touched on her emotions surrounding the many instances of racial injustice we have seen this year, recalling the night she found out about the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police. “I’d just put Titan to bed. I got into the shower, and I had this real hard, ugly, deep cry. Because I promised to protect my kid.

That was the main thing I was thinking about: protecting this little innocence.”

Along with juggling a pregnancy, parenting, and the stress of this year, Kelly is also continuing to work on her fifth studio album, which she says will “touch on everything” she has experienced over the last few years of her life.