Tekashi 6ix9ine Ex Associate Kooda B Heading Back To Prison For Party Stunt

A former associate of Tekashi 6Ix9ine is back behind bars after footage of him partying was ruled a violation of his release.

Kintea McKenzie, also known as Kooda B, was one of many prisoners released due to the dangerous conditions of incarceration during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to Page Six, Kooda was caught on tape, partying with a large group of people in his Brooklyn apartment soon after his April release. Manhattan federal Judge Paul Engelmayer called the decision to have a party after receiving social distancing orders an “astonishing stunt,” and he ordered Kooda to surrender to US Marshals no later than 2 p.m. on October 15.

McKenzie was awaiting trial after pleading guilty to arranging an attempted shooting in 2018 aimed at rapper and rival gang affiliate Chief Keef in Times Square. While the pandemic has created a health crisis in many correctional facilities across the country, the judge, in this case, felt that having a large party in your home would lead to even more risk of exposure to the virus than being incarcerated would.

Although Kooda B will be returning to jail by the middle of this month, his sentencing hearing has been postponed until November due to reasons related to the pandemic. However, Engelmayer did mention that Kooda could face additional time added to his sentence because of his decision to violate the social distancing order.

According to McKenzie’s confession, Tekashi 6ix9ine paid him to shoot at Chief Keef, supposedly in an attempt to scare the rival rather than seriously injure him. Instead, Kooda opted to outsource the shooting to someone else but still pled guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, which has a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. McKenzie is only 22 years old but will likely spend the next couple of decades behind bars.