Usain Bolt Reacts To Manchester United’s 6-1 Loss To Tottenham, “Cry Me River”

Usain Bolt’s agony seeing Manchester United suffering a 6-1 defeat from Tottenham Hotspur could be felt far and wide.

If you know Usain Bolt, then you would know that he is a huge Manchester United fan, so he doesn’t miss a single game. There were early signs into the game on Sunday that Man U had a daunting task ahead of them when they started trailing Tottenham in the first 7 minutes of the game, 2-1. United netted early from the penalty spot in the 2nd minute of the game, sending their legion of fans into a frenzy. Spur pulled one back in the 4th minute and again in the 7th minute when Son put one past David de Gea.

Manchester United ended the first half of the game down 4-1 and down one man after Anthony Martial was sent off after getting a red card. By that time, Usain Bolt and the rest of Man U’s supporters around the world were asking for answers after seeing their team on the verge of another crushing defeat.

Bolt, who previously revealed that he wanted to play for Man U, took his frustration to Twitter. “Sigh sigh,” he tweeted before following up with two more tweets saying, “I don’t know this feeling. Refuse to accept this feeling or to even get use to this feeling.”

“Cry me River,” Bolt added with a crying emoji.

Sigh sigh ? — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) October 4, 2020

I don’t know this feeling. Refuse to accept this feeling or to even get use to this feeling. — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) October 4, 2020

Cry me River?? — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) October 4, 2020

In more upbeat news, Usain Bolt’s daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt is just adorable.