Jada Kingdom And Toddla T Find Their “Happy Place” – Listen New Banger

Jada Kingdom drops a new base-heavy track with British DJ Toddla T titled, “Happy Place.”

Right off the bat, the song feels like an amalgamation of various styles and genres; with the punchy drums seemingly hinting at a slowed version of drum and bass fused with dancehall; then paired with guitar strings usually preferred throughout the alternative and rock genre. Toddla T, who plies his trade as a DJ on BBC Radio 1Xtra is no stranger to the fusion of sounds and seemingly utilizes that knowledge to put the masterpiece together. However, it doesn’t stop there, as Jada Kingdom seemingly copies a sweet melodious rift from American-born Barbadian singer Shontelle’s 2010 smash hit “Impossible” to kick start her verse.

The track surely is destined to take you to a happy place, boasting various surprise variations in riddim patterns and even a choir. Quite Epic!

Jada Kingdom has been dipping into her bag of hits as of late and is not showing any signs of easing up. By all indications, she is definitely in her “Happy Place,” not only through her music but also her beau Verse Simmonds. The lyrics on this recent track sound much like a deep confession of the love she has for the top shot music singer and writer. You can check out the lyrics below before checking out the song.

“If you set me free I wouldn’t run from you / You’re my happy place yeah I love you like the saviour / Ain’t gotta talk to strangers Cause I got you yes / You’re my happy place yeah Include you in my prayers / You make life make sense You’re my best friend / This haffa be a sign Oh you give me peace of mind / Patient cah we on God time Never have to question why / No lie I’m so glad / You’re my G and you know that If I leave me haffi come back,” Jada sings.