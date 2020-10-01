Educated Gangster Skillibeng Reveals He Has 9 CSEC, Encourages Unhappy Students

Skillibeng reveals he has 9 CSEC subjects and is encouraging those students unhappy with their results to stay strong.

It is sometimes perceived that once someone chooses a career as an entertainer, disc jockey, or any other crowd engaging role, it usually a result of them not being able to secure more traditional forms of occupation. Dancehall artiste Skillibeng has seemingly rubbished those claims, making it known that his decision to make music was solely based on his talent and love for it. It was recently revealed that the Eastsyde Records artiste has passing grades in nine Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects.

While speaking to The Star he said, “A music me did always love innu so at the end of the day mi do weh mi did passionate about. Mi always see myself a entertain people and so education was just a step in making sure I did that to the best of my ability.”

However, he also took some time to highlight just how important having a good education has helped him to better this craft. “Everyone can create a song, a style, a certain flow and pattern. But at the end of the day, a di man who do all a dat the best a go stand out. Music is an art form. It’s more than just flowing on a beat, it’s about putting your words together, crafting them in a unique way weh a go make people medz things different. And only education can gi yuh da edge deh innu,” he said.

The entertainer confessed that he has been getting a ton of praise from fans for the subjects he acquired back in 2014 while attending the Morant Bay High School in St. Thomas. With this arrival of this year’s CSEC results, Skillibeng has decided to use his platform to influence the youths who did not get passing grades they envisioned to not give up.

“All the love and praises I have been receiving just make me feel really motivated to continue promoting education because it is one of the most important things inna life. It’s a good look for me because I’m a prime example of what it means to keep going no matter what,” he said.

He then stated the actual subjects he excelled in before highlighting that he is grateful for the motivation he received while growing up. “Right now me have English A and B, maths, office administration, principles of accounts, principles of business, information technology, human and social biology and agricultural science and a encouragement make me have dem. When mi did a go a school everybody weh play a parental role in a my life always push mi fi do good in school and a motivation make me achieve weh me achieve.”

He continued, “Skillibeng right now just wah encourage all students fi do dem best and if your best wasn’t good enough the first time, try again. If you need certain qualifications fi do weh yuh really love as an occupation, just make sure say yuh keep pushing and make certain yuh accomplish it the next time around.”