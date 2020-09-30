Tory Lanez Team Accused of Impersonating Megan Thee Stallion’s Record Label

Did Tory Lanez team impersonate Megan Thee Stallion’s record label.

Evidence against Tory Lanez keeps stacking up, adding to the already tarnished image of the disgraced musician. Recent allegations involving an elaborate smear campaign against Megan Thee Stallion after she accused Tory of shooting her in both of her feet have continued to surface, and now a source close to Billboard is claiming that a member of Tory’s team posed as Kevin Leong, the Head of Creative at Megan’s label, 300 Entertainment.

Writing as Leong, someone from Tory’s camp allegedly sent out emails to media outlets, including a link to an article claiming that Megan does not want to testify against Lanez.

In a statement to Billboard, 300 Entertainment said, “In this day and age, digital security is of utmost importance. The email impersonation of our Head of Creative Kevin Leong, with the intent to disseminate false information, has been brought to our attention, and we are working diligently on Megan’s behalf to get to the bottom of the matter.” Rap-Up also reports receiving several of the emails in question, all of which contain links to articles or videos that are intended to amass support for Lanez and discredit Megan.

Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney, Alex Spiro, released a statement following the discovery of these false emails, saying, “We have been made aware of manipulated text messages and invented email accounts that have been disseminated to the media in a calculated attempt to peddle a false narrative about the events that occurred on July the 12th.”

While the exact details of that evening have been vague, the source that reached out to Billboard provided more context, saying, “[Tory] started calling her names. So she said she wanted to get out of the car. She got out of the car, walked away from the car, and at a short distance, he told her, ‘dance b*tch’, pulled out a gun and shot [at] her four times. Two times hit her, one in each foot, and the other two missed her.”