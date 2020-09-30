Kylie Jenner’s Steamy Bikini Photo Gets 50K New Registered Voters

Kylie Jenner worked her magic and got 50K new voters to register.

Sex sells and Kylie Jenner is living and breathing proof of this. The 23-year-old billionaire makeup mogul dons many different titles, including reality star, socialite, model, businesswoman, and influencer. She has been known to turn heads no matter what role she assumes, but there is something special about her donning a skimpy bikini that just sends her fans wild. Armed with the ability to control her subjects, she has embarked on a drive to increase voter awareness and to get people at the polls.

With the official Election Day just a month away, her latest Instagram thirst trap was retrofitted with a clever call to action. “But are you registered to vote?” she asked before urging her 196million IG followers to “click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together.”

The link, which directs to a signup form on vote.org, received a whopping 1500% increase in its traffic from Instagram, which eventually led to nearly 50,000 new signups, in other words, potential new voters! The stats actually get a bit more detailed, according to TMZ, who reported that “Vote.org got over an 80% increase in total users of its voter registration and verification tool from the prior day.” The official breakdown works out to over 48,000 visiting the website from the link on the young Kylie Jenner’s IG account, with those numbers expecting to increase over the next couple of days.

The influence that the cosmetic mogul has is further highlighted when one considered that the verification tool via Instagram only pulled 2,900 users out of 174k total users on Sunday. More than 1 million citizens have already cast their votes for this election, which is a vast improvement from 2016, which saw approximately 10,000 votes around the same period.