DaBaby Is First Artist To Be Nominated For Two Albums Of The Year At BET Hip Hop Awards

DaBaby is creating a bit of history in hip hop by becoming the first artist to get two nominations for Album of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

DaBaby is on a serious roll these days, racking up all the recognition and accolades for his hit singles and albums alike. The latest accomplishment the Charlotte rapper can add to his resume is becoming the first artist ever to land two separate spots on the BET Hip Hop Award’s Album of the Year list of nominees. The “Suge” rapper managed to land both KIRK and Blame It On Baby on the 2020 list in addition to snagging multiple nominations in several other categories. He also tops the list of nominees with the most overall chances to win, coming in at twelve nominations just ahead of Roddy Ricch, who was recognized with eleven nods this year.

Drake and Megan Thee Stallion also received an impressive number of nominations, each finding their names listed eight times.

DaBaby received the honor of winning Best New Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2019, but this year the nominees include Rod Wave, Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, NLE Choppa, Mullatto, and the late Pop Smoke. Smoke was, unfortunately, just beginning a promising career when he was murdered earlier this year.

Meanwhile, DaBaby continues to struggle in his personal life despite the continuing success of his career. He has faced multiple lawsuits, often as a result of an alleged act of violence or assault. The latest suit to come his way was filed by a Marriott hotel employee in Beverly Hills who claims that DaBaby assaulted him in December of 2019.

DaBaby maintains that he did not assault the man suing him but was only trying to prevent a video of him and his daughter being taken without his permission. Baby is certainly having to deal with both the perks and the downsides of fame these days. Find out how many awards Baby takes home this year on BET on October 27th at 9 p.m. ET.