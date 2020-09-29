Dancehall Veteran Demarco Welcomes Baby Boy On His 38th Birthday

Demarco welcomes baby boy which is the perfect birthday gift.

Dancehall artiste Demarco recently celebrated his 38th birthday on September 28, 2020. However, it seems this may just be his best birthday yet after hinting that he and his wife Terry Edwards were blessed with a new bundle of joy. The multi-talented deejay/producer/videographer shared an image of his tattooed hand firmly gripping a baby feeding bottle, while a precious newborn can be seen nestled in his arms. “THANK YOU BABY FOR THE GREATEST BIRTHDAY GIFT #MELODY,” he wrote in the captioned followed by a gift and baby emoji. It’s quite a subtle way for the father of 4 to announce that his fatherly duties have now increased to 5. The “Fix Tingz” deejay currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia, with his wife and children.

While information surrounding the specifics about the newborn or the health of his mom is still at large, Urban Islandz would like to take the time out to say congratulations to Demarco and his wife on their new bundle of joy. An earlier post, which simply highlighted the entertainer’s birthday, received support from the likes of Shenseea, who mentioned the Zodiac sign his birthday falls under. “LIBRA HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” she wrote. Charley Blacks said, “Blessings big Breda,” and Mr. Peppa wished “More life blessings and prosperity” on the Bun up Boss.

On the business side of things, Demarco has been busy promoting various singles and is slated to drop a brand new Romeich Entertainment-assisted track and video. He shared a still from the video shoot to his Instagram account a week ago.