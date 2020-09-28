Moneybagg Yo’s Party In Dallas Ended In Gunfire As Partygoers Ran For Their Lives

Moneybagg Yo might want to consider stepping up security at his events after another one of his parties ended in gunfire.

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo decided to take his wild birthday celebrations back to the Southern parts of the country following a shooting incident on the Las Vegas leg of the week-long celebration. Sadly, the Dallas stop was even more eventful, as shots rang out in the V Live club where the rapper’s afterparty was being kept. Sources close to The Shade Room confirmed that a mystery man went up to the DJ Booth during the heights of the party and grabbed the microphone.

It was at that time that gunfire erupted, sending patrons running for cover, and club staff locking themselves in rooms to avoid getting hit. Thankfully, the “Said Sum” rapper and his crew were able to escape the mayhem unharmed. While Moneybagg Yo has not addressed the shooting directly, he issued up praises and thanks to a higher being in one of his latest tweets. He wrote, “GOD Is The Greatest.” As for the shots that rang out close to his proceedings in Las Vegas a few days, Moneybagg Yo vehemently denied that the incident had anything to do with him. He said, “Shot at who? Ain’t no motherf__ker shot at us.”

With the truly haphazard type of year we have been having, we are sure Yo and his queen may just consider putting a pause on the birthday outings for now. Besides, he recently got a brand new Mercedes Maybach from his Ari Fletcher, which we are sure he can’t wait to adore while bumping to his brand new joint album with Blac Youngsta.