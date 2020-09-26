T.I. Announces “The Libra” Album As He Celebreates 40th Birthday

T.I. turns 40 and he is marking the occasion by announcing a new album called, The Libra.

As Libra season is underway, T.I. is celebrating forty years on this planet with the announcement of a brand-new album and a debut single. The project, titled The Libra, is an acronym for The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta, exhibiting Tip’s confidence in his own ability to continue delivering hits after many years in the rap game. The album’s first single, “Ring,” featuring Young Thug, dropped along with a music video featuring a dramatic introduction during which T.I. and Thugger play therapist and patient, as well as a cameo from Gunna.

The self-directed visuals debuted on a billboard in Times Square, making the announcement of Tip’s return especially grandiose.

Despite the general vibe of a comeback album, T.I.’s last project was only two years ago when he released Dime Trap, which debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200. Since then, T.I. has spent less time making music but has continued to stay visible to the public eye with a variety of projects, including his appearance as a judge on Netflix’s Rhythm & Flow. He has also dealt with his fair share of controversy after experiencing backlash over comments he has made in several interviews, but for the most part, Tip has taken it all in stride. He celebrated his birthday today, September 25th, and commemorated the occasion with a throwback photo of himself on Instagram, writing, “Dis Young Wild&Reckless N***a made it to 40!!”

T.I. is also celebrating the growth of his family as he readies himself to become a grandfather to his stepdaughter Zonnique’s first child. Zonnique told her step-dad the news on a live episode of her talk show, The Mix, to which he replied, “I need another drink. And a joint…and some mushrooms if you got ‘em.” Let’s hope he’s come around to the idea of becoming a grandad since then, and let’s hope this grandad is about to drop a fire new album.