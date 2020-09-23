Princess Love Reacts To Ray J Filing For Divorce Shot Down Reconciliation

Princess Love seems just fine with the idea of divorcing Ray J.

After trying to get their 4-year marriage back on track, Ray J last week announced that he had made a formal petition to dissolve his relationship with the fashion designer. It was not the first time that the couple had considered the divorce route. Their saga in Vegas last year, during which Princess claimed that Ray had abandoned her and their daughter, which he denied, led to her filing for divorce in May, but she withdrew her submission two months later as the pair, who welcomed a son in January, decided to try again. Despite approaching the court, the “Another Day in Paradise” singer said that he would consider reconciling with his wife as he wants “to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life.”

Although it seemed as if Ray J had made the decision from a place of selflessness and love, it appears to have angered Princess, who says she was totally blindsided. “I was completely caught off guard,” she told Claudia Jordan on Fox Soul. “My friend sent me a screenshot and she was like, ‘Hey, is this true?’ I was like, ‘Uh, I don’t know. Let me find out.” While there is still love for the father of her children, the Love & Hip Hop star has said that reconciliation is not on her agenda at present. “I feel like right now, we just… I don’t know. We just need to just really figure out — no, I don’t. Not right now, I don’t.”

Previous reporting suggest that Princess Love felt blindsided by Ray J and she only found out that he filed for divorced in the media. Nevertheless, that doesn’t seem to be a bother to her as she appears to be perfectly fine with the two going their separate ways.