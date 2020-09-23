Post Malone, Lil Nas X Leads 2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominations, Kanye West Gets 9

Post Malone is on track to have the biggest year in music after coming out on top of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards nominations.

The unexpected reign of Post Malone continues as the not-easily-defined artist receives the most nominations at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. The rapper and singer came in just shy of his record last year when he was nominated for seventeen awards, this time taking sixteen nods in various categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Artists.

A close runner-up, Lil Nas X is celebrating his first Billboard nominations after receiving thirteen places in various categories as well. Lil Nas will be going up against Post Malone in the categories of Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist.

Khalid and Billie Eilish are tied for third this year with twelve nominations each, while Lizzo comes in at fourth with eleven recognitions. Kanye West managed to achieve nine nominations, including several that recognize his sudden genre shift such as Top Gospel Artist, Top Christian Album, and four chances to win in the Top Gospel Songs category. The Top New Artist category features an interesting collection of names, some of which don’t feel very new but have seen their music blow up over the last year. The award will go to either DaBaby, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, or Roddy Ricch. Top R&B Artist could also go to any one of the well deserving nominees. The category will be a showdown between Chris Brown, Khalid, Lizzo, Summer Walker, and The Weeknd.

.@PostMalone got us sayin', WOW. He is the most nominated artist at the #BBMAs this year with 16 noms. pic.twitter.com/YszBujT44w — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) September 22, 2020

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, and air live on NBC from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on October 14th at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Like many other recent award shows, the producers and artists involved will likely be making a great deal of changes to the organization and structure of the show due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Full list 2020 Billboard Music Awards

TOP ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

TOP NEW ARTIST

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

BILLBOARD CHART ACHIEVEMENT AWARD (FAN VOTED)

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

TOP MALE ARTIST

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

TOP FEMALE ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

TOP DUO/GROUP

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

TOP HOT 100 ARTIST

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

TOP SONG SALES ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

TOP RADIO SONGS ARTIST

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

TOP SOCIAL ARTIST (FAN VOTED)

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

TOP TOURING ARTIST

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

TOP R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

TOP R&B MALE ARTIST

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

TOP R&B FEMALE ARTIST

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker

TOP R&B TOUR

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid

TOP RAP ARTIST

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

TOP RAP MALE ARTIST

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

TOP RAP FEMALE ARTIST

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

TOP RAP TOUR

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

TOP GOSPEL ARTIST:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Khalid – Free Spirit

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift – Lover

TOP SOUNDTRACK

Aladdin

Descendants 3

Frozen II

K-12by Melanie Martinez

The Dirt by Mötley Crüe

TOP R&B ALBUM

Beyoncé – Homecoming: The Live Album

Justin Bieber – Changes

Chris Brown – Indigo

Khalid – Free Spirit

Summer Walker – Over It

TOP RAP ALBUM

DaBaby – KIRK

Juice WRLD – Death Race For Love

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Young Thug – So Much Fun

TOP CHRISTIAN ALBUM

Bethel Music – Victory: Recorded Live

Casting Crowns – Only Jesus

Hillsong UNITED – People

Skillet – Victorious

Kanye West – Jesus Is King

TOP GOSPEL ALBUM

Kirk Franklin- Long Live Love

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers- Goshen

William McDowell- The Cry: A Live Worship Experience

Sunday Service Choir- Jesus Is Born

Kanye West- Jesus Is King

TOP HOT 100 SONG

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

TOP STREAMING SONG

Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guidance”

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca – “Ran$om”

Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

TOP SELLING SONG

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Blake Shelton – “God’s Country”

TOP RADIO SONG

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Khalid – “Talk”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

TOP COLLABORATION (FAN VOTED)

Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guidance”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

TOP R&B SONG

Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guidance”

Doja Cat & Tyga – “Juicy”

Khalid – “Talk”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

The Weeknd – “Heartless”

TOP RAP SONG

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca – “Ran$om”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Post Malone – “Wow.”

TOP CHRISTIAN SONG

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser – “Raise A Hallelujah”

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West – “Nobody”

Lauren Daigle – “Rescue”

for KING & COUNTRY – “God Only Knows”

Kanye West – “Follow God”

TOP GOSPEL SONG

Kirk Franklin – “Love Theory”

Kanye West – “Closed on Sunday”

Kanye West – “Follow God”

Kanye West – “On God”

Kanye West – “Selah”