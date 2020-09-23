Post Malone, Lil Nas X Leads 2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominations, Kanye West Gets 9

Post Malone is on track to have the biggest year in music after coming out on top of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards nominations.
The unexpected reign of Post Malone continues as the not-easily-defined artist receives the most nominations at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. The rapper and singer came in just shy of his record last year when he was nominated for seventeen awards, this time taking sixteen nods in various categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Artists.
A close runner-up, Lil Nas X is celebrating his first Billboard nominations after receiving thirteen places in various categories as well. Lil Nas will be going up against Post Malone in the categories of Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist.
Khalid and Billie Eilish are tied for third this year with twelve nominations each, while Lizzo comes in at fourth with eleven recognitions. Kanye West managed to achieve nine nominations, including several that recognize his sudden genre shift such as Top Gospel Artist, Top Christian Album, and four chances to win in the Top Gospel Songs category. The Top New Artist category features an interesting collection of names, some of which don’t feel very new but have seen their music blow up over the last year. The award will go to either DaBaby, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, or Roddy Ricch. Top R&B Artist could also go to any one of the well deserving nominees. The category will be a showdown between Chris Brown, Khalid, Lizzo, Summer Walker, and The Weeknd.
.@PostMalone got us sayin', WOW. He is the most nominated artist at the #BBMAs this year with 16 noms. pic.twitter.com/YszBujT44w
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) September 22, 2020
The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, and air live on NBC from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on October 14th at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Like many other recent award shows, the producers and artists involved will likely be making a great deal of changes to the organization and structure of the show due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Full list 2020 Billboard Music Awards
TOP ARTIST
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
TOP NEW ARTIST
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
BILLBOARD CHART ACHIEVEMENT AWARD (FAN VOTED)
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
TOP MALE ARTIST
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
TOP FEMALE ARTIST
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
TOP DUO/GROUP
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
TOP HOT 100 ARTIST
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
TOP SONG SALES ARTIST
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
TOP RADIO SONGS ARTIST
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
TOP SOCIAL ARTIST (FAN VOTED)
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
TOP TOURING ARTIST
Elton John
Metallica
P!nk
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
TOP R&B ARTIST
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
TOP R&B MALE ARTIST
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
TOP R&B FEMALE ARTIST
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
TOP R&B TOUR
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
TOP RAP ARTIST
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
TOP RAP MALE ARTIST
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
TOP RAP FEMALE ARTIST
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
TOP RAP TOUR
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
TOP GOSPEL ARTIST:
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Khalid – Free Spirit
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift – Lover
TOP SOUNDTRACK
Aladdin
Descendants 3
Frozen II
K-12by Melanie Martinez
The Dirt by Mötley Crüe
TOP R&B ALBUM
Beyoncé – Homecoming: The Live Album
Justin Bieber – Changes
Chris Brown – Indigo
Khalid – Free Spirit
Summer Walker – Over It
TOP RAP ALBUM
DaBaby – KIRK
Juice WRLD – Death Race For Love
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding
Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
Young Thug – So Much Fun
TOP CHRISTIAN ALBUM
Bethel Music – Victory: Recorded Live
Casting Crowns – Only Jesus
Hillsong UNITED – People
Skillet – Victorious
Kanye West – Jesus Is King
TOP GOSPEL ALBUM
Kirk Franklin- Long Live Love
Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers- Goshen
William McDowell- The Cry: A Live Worship Experience
Sunday Service Choir- Jesus Is Born
Kanye West- Jesus Is King
TOP HOT 100 SONG
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish – “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
TOP STREAMING SONG
Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guidance”
Billie Eilish – “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca – “Ran$om”
Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
TOP SELLING SONG
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish – “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Blake Shelton – “God’s Country”
TOP RADIO SONG
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Khalid – “Talk”
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
TOP COLLABORATION (FAN VOTED)
Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guidance”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
TOP R&B SONG
Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guidance”
Doja Cat & Tyga – “Juicy”
Khalid – “Talk”
Lizzo – “Good As Hell”
The Weeknd – “Heartless”
TOP RAP SONG
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca – “Ran$om”
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Post Malone – “Wow.”
TOP CHRISTIAN SONG
Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser – “Raise A Hallelujah”
Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West – “Nobody”
Lauren Daigle – “Rescue”
for KING & COUNTRY – “God Only Knows”
Kanye West – “Follow God”
TOP GOSPEL SONG
Kirk Franklin – “Love Theory”
Kanye West – “Closed on Sunday”
Kanye West – “Follow God”
Kanye West – “On God”
Kanye West – “Selah”